US Announces $57Mln In New Humanitarian Aid For Central America, Mexico - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 11:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The United States has allocated $57 million in new humanitarian aid for Central America and Mexico, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"Senior Advisor to the President on Migration Amy Pope announced more than $57 million in new humanitarian assistance at the June 10 Solidarity Event for Forcibly Displaced Persons and Host Communities in Central America and Mexico," Price said in a statement.

