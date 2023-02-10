UrduPoint.com

US Announces $85Mln In Humanitarian Aid To Earthquake Victims In Turkey, Syria - USAID

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2023 | 08:07 PM

US Announces $85Mln in Humanitarian Aid to Earthquake Victims in Turkey, Syria - USAID

The United States will provide $85 million in humanitarian aid to victims of the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, US Agency for International Development (USAID) administrator Samantha Power said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The United States will provide $85 million in humanitarian aid to victims of the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, US Agency for International Development (USAID) administrator Samantha Power said on Thursday.

"Today, the United States announced $85 million in urgent humanitarian assistance to provide shelter to the displaced, food, medicine and other desperately needed aid to those in need," Power said in a statement via Twitter.

Earlier this week, southeastern Turkey was hit with deadly earthquakes that killed some 20,000 people in Turkey and Syria and injured tens of thousands of others.

Earlier on Thursday, the World Bank announced $1.7 billion in new assistance for Turkey to help recovery efforts following the earthquakes.

At least three US citizens were killed in the earthquake, the State Department said on Thursday.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake World Bank Syria Turkey Twitter United States Billion Million

Recent Stories

Macron to dine with ex-Spanish king, Vargas Llosa: ..

Macron to dine with ex-Spanish king, Vargas Llosa: writer's son

9 minutes ago
 Uncertainty in Nigeria as cash, fuel shortages bit ..

Uncertainty in Nigeria as cash, fuel shortages bite ahead of vote

9 minutes ago
 DEC to organize seminars on importance of vote

DEC to organize seminars on importance of vote

11 minutes ago
 86 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

86 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

11 minutes ago
 Special campaign launched for donations to help qu ..

Special campaign launched for donations to help quake survivors in Turkiye, Syri ..

9 minutes ago
 Two dead, including child, in east Jerusalem car r ..

Two dead, including child, in east Jerusalem car ramming

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.