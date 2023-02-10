US Announces $85Mln in Humanitarian Aid to Earthquake Victims in Turkey, Syria - USAID

The United States will provide $85 million in humanitarian aid to victims of the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, US Agency for International Development (USAID) administrator Samantha Power said on Thursday

"Today, the United States announced $85 million in urgent humanitarian assistance to provide shelter to the displaced, food, medicine and other desperately needed aid to those in need," Power said in a statement via Twitter.

Earlier this week, southeastern Turkey was hit with deadly earthquakes that killed some 20,000 people in Turkey and Syria and injured tens of thousands of others.

Earlier on Thursday, the World Bank announced $1.7 billion in new assistance for Turkey to help recovery efforts following the earthquakes.

At least three US citizens were killed in the earthquake, the State Department said on Thursday.