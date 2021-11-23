UrduPoint.com

US Announces 95% Of Federal Employees Now Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 04:50 AM

US Announces 95% of Federal Employees Now Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The US government has now achieved a 95% compliance rate of vaccination against COVID -19 among the 3.5 million federal employees, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said.

The government has achieved 95% compliance and 90% of the 3.5 million federal workers are (now) successfully vaccinated," Zients told a nationally televised briefing on Monday. "We have 98% compliance at the IRS (Internal Revenue Service) (and) 99% compliance at the FBI."

Vaccination compliance rates had reached nearly 98% at US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and 99% at the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA), he said.

Zients explained that the federal government had now amassed more than enough booster vaccines to give a third shot of immunization to every adult in the United States.

"We are prepared: We have secured enough supply of booster vaccines for every adult. Boosters are free and readily available at more than 80,000 locations throughout the country including 40,000 local pharmacies," Zients said.

Over the past weekend, health workers had delivered 3 million booster shots into people, an average of a million booster shots per day and 71% of all American adults were now fully vaccinated compared with less than 1% when Biden took office in January, he added.

Related Topics

White House United States January Border FBI All Government Million

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Devel ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Development&#039;s Executive Commit ..

5 hours ago
 Slovakia Becomes World Leader in COVID Infections ..

Slovakia Becomes World Leader in COVID Infections Per 100,000 Citizens - Reports

4 hours ago
 Turkish Human Rights Activists Awarded Finnish Gov ..

Turkish Human Rights Activists Awarded Finnish Government's Gender Equality Priz ..

4 hours ago
 Biden Says His Family Praying for Victims of Deadl ..

Biden Says His Family Praying for Victims of Deadly Waukesha Car-Ramming Inciden ..

4 hours ago
 SAPM criticizes Maryam for using unfair means to g ..

SAPM criticizes Maryam for using unfair means to get delay in cases

4 hours ago
 Russia Hopes Sudanese Military-Prime Minister Deal ..

Russia Hopes Sudanese Military-Prime Minister Deal to Help Resolve Crisis - Mosc ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.