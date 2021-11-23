US Announces 95% of Federal Employees Now Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The US government has now achieved a 95% compliance rate of vaccination against COVID -19 among the 3.5 million federal employees, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said.

The government has achieved 95% compliance and 90% of the 3.5 million federal workers are (now) successfully vaccinated," Zients told a nationally televised briefing on Monday. "We have 98% compliance at the IRS (Internal Revenue Service) (and) 99% compliance at the FBI."

Vaccination compliance rates had reached nearly 98% at US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and 99% at the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA), he said.

Zients explained that the federal government had now amassed more than enough booster vaccines to give a third shot of immunization to every adult in the United States.

"We are prepared: We have secured enough supply of booster vaccines for every adult. Boosters are free and readily available at more than 80,000 locations throughout the country including 40,000 local pharmacies," Zients said.

Over the past weekend, health workers had delivered 3 million booster shots into people, an average of a million booster shots per day and 71% of all American adults were now fully vaccinated compared with less than 1% when Biden took office in January, he added.