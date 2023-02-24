US Announces Additional $2Bln in Security Assistance For Ukraine - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Thursday night said the United States will provide Ukraine with a new $2 billion security assistance package.

"Today, the United States announced a further $2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine," Sullivan said during a CNN town hall event on Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, CNN reported, citing a US official, that the Biden administration will announce the funding, which will come through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

Funds from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative are used to make new purchases and contracts with the defense industry and not procure equipment from existing US stocks.