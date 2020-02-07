UrduPoint.com
US Announces 'Coal-First' Energy Policy With $64Mln In R&D Funding - Energy Secretary

The United States, already the world's largest producer of oil, is pursuing next a "coal-first" policy by releasing $64-million in funding for research and development, US Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said in a speech at the Atlantic Council on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) The United States, already the world's largest producer of oil, is pursuing next a "coal-first" policy by releasing $64-million in funding for research and development, US Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said in a speech at the Atlantic Council on Friday.

"I'm announcing that we're going to release $64 million in Federal funding for research and development under what we refer to as our coal-first initiative," Brouillette said. "Coal-first is going to help us produce more coal-based power more efficiently and transform it into a near zero emissions energy source for not only our country but the rest of the world as well."

