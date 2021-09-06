US announces first American departures since Afghan pullout

Four Americans left Afghanistan by land on Monday with Taliban knowledge in the first departures arranged by the US government since its military pullout, a US official said

The four US citizens left by land and were greeted by US diplomats, said a senior official, without specifying to which country they crossed.

"The Taliban did not impede them" and were aware of the effort, the official told reporters accompanying Secretary of State Antony Blinken flying to Qatar.