US Announces First-Ever Offshore Wind Lease Sale in Pacific - Interior Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) The Biden administration has announced its first-ever offshore wind lease sale on the west coast of the United States and the first-ever US sale to support potential commercial-scale floating offshore wind energy development, the Interior Department said Tuesday.

"In a new development in the pursuit of a clean energy future ... the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) will hold an offshore wind energy lease sale on Dec. 6, 2022, for areas on the Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) off central and northern California," the Interior Department said in a statement.

The sale will be critical to achieving the Biden administration's deployment goals of 30 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind energy by 2030 and 15 GW of floating offshore wind energy by 2035, the statement said.

BOEM will offer five Outer Continental Shelf lease areas that total approximately 373,268 acres with the potential to produce over 4.5 GW of offshore wind energy, power more than 1.5 million homes, and support thousands of new jobs, the statement said.

To date, the BOEM has held 10 competitive lease sales and issued 27 active commercial wind leases in the Atlantic Ocean from Massachusetts to North Carolina.