UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Announces, Immediately Suspends Tariffs On 6 Nations Over Digital Service Taxes - USTR

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 08:39 PM

US Announces, Immediately Suspends Tariffs on 6 Nations Over Digital Service Taxes - USTR

The US announced and then immediately suspended additional tariffs on Austria, India, Italy, Spain, Turkey, and the UK as the result of a one-year investigation into international digital service taxes, the US Trade Representative (USTR) said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The US announced and then immediately suspended additional tariffs on Austria, India, Italy, Spain, Turkey, and the UK as the result of a one-year investigation into international digital service taxes, the US Trade Representative (USTR) said on Wednesday.

"The final determination in those investigations is to impose additional tariffs on certain goods from these countries, while suspending the tariffs for up to 180 days to provide additional time to complete the ongoing multilateral negotiations on international taxation," the USTR said.

The US began the investigation into the aforementioned countries' digital service taxes, finding that they discriminate against US digital companies and are inconsistent with international tax principles.

Related Topics

India Turkey Austria Spain Italy United Kingdom From

Recent Stories

UK's Johnson to Wait 'A Bit Longer' to Confirm Lif ..

55 seconds ago

Moscow Ready to Help Central African Republic in E ..

1 minute ago

Elections of various Senate bodies were held

2 minutes ago

Panagah, "Koi Bhooka Na Soye" programmes to be la ..

2 minutes ago

Senator Rana Maqbool Elected As Chairman Cabinet S ..

2 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid to announce best, worst govern ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.