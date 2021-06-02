US Announces, Immediately Suspends Tariffs on 6 Nations Over Digital Service Taxes - USTR

The US announced and then immediately suspended additional tariffs on Austria, India, Italy, Spain, Turkey, and the UK as the result of a one-year investigation into international digital service taxes, the US Trade Representative (USTR) said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The US announced and then immediately suspended additional tariffs on Austria, India, Italy, Spain, Turkey, and the UK as the result of a one-year investigation into international digital service taxes, the US Trade Representative (USTR) said on Wednesday.

"The final determination in those investigations is to impose additional tariffs on certain goods from these countries, while suspending the tariffs for up to 180 days to provide additional time to complete the ongoing multilateral negotiations on international taxation," the USTR said.

The US began the investigation into the aforementioned countries' digital service taxes, finding that they discriminate against US digital companies and are inconsistent with international tax principles.