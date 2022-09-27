US Announces It Seeks to Hire Deputy Country Representative in Ukraine

The United States is looking for a person to fill its Deputy Country Representative in Ukraine position for a compensation of slightly more than $390,000 per year, the US government announced on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) The United States is looking for a person to fill its Deputy Country Representative in Ukraine position for a compensation of slightly more than $390,000 per year, the US government announced on Monday.

"This is a request to approve the non-competitive hiring of a US Personal Services Contractor to serve as Deputy Country Representative, CPS/OTI/FPD/Ukraine, equivalent for $390,307, estimated for a one (1) year with two (2) one-year option periods contract period as part of the 'Expedited Procedures Package (EPP) for Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova' approved on March 4, 2022," the announced said.

Earlier on Monday, US media reported that lawmakers in Congress agreed to include a $12 billion package of assistance for Ukraine in a stop-gap spending bill in response to a request by the Biden administration.

The bill will also include funding for the resettlement of Afghan refugees following the US withdrawal from the country in 2021, the report said.

Earlier in September, the Biden administration requested $11.7 billion in security and economic assistance for Ukraine by September 30, the last day for Congress to pass a government funding bill or risk shutting down.