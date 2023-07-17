US Announces More Than $500Mln in Additional Humanitarian Assistance for Ukraine - USAID

The United States will send an additional $500 million in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine to meet Kiev's urgent needs amid the ongoing conflict with Russia, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) announced on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) The United States will send an additional $500 million in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine to meet Kiev's urgent needs amid the ongoing conflict with Russia, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) announced on Monday.

"Today in Kiev, USAID Administrator Samantha Power announced more than $500 million in additional humanitarian assistance to meet the urgent needs of Ukrainians affected by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine," the USAID said in a press release.