US Announces Nearly $155Mln in New Humanitarian Aid for Rohingya Refugees - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The US has announced nearly $155 million in assistance to support 900,000 Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"The United States announced nearly $155 million in new assistance to sustain critical efforts to support Rohingya refugees and host communities in Bangladesh and internally displaced Rohingya and other affected people in Burma.

Our assistance will help meet the immediate needs of the nearly 900,000 refugees in Bangladesh who fled from horrific violence in Burma's Rakhine State, including women and children," Blinken said in a statement.