US Announces New $1.1Bln Ukraine Security Aid Package, Including 18 HIMARS Rocket Systems

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States is pledging an additional $1.1 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, including the provision of 18 new mobile artillery systems known as HIMARS, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The United States is pledging an additional $1.1 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, including the provision of 18 new mobile artillery systems known as HIMARS, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

"Today, the United States is announcing an additional $1.

1 billion package of weapons and equipment for Ukraine through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. This includes 18 new high mobility artillery rocket systems, also known as HIMARS, which Ukraine has used so effectively on the battlefield," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

The package will also include armored vehicles, radar and counter-drone systems, Jean-Pierre added.