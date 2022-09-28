UrduPoint.com

US Announces New $1.1Bln Ukraine Security Aid Package, Including 18 HIMARS Rocket Systems

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2022 | 11:30 PM

US Announces New $1.1Bln Ukraine Security Aid Package, Including 18 HIMARS Rocket Systems

The United States is pledging an additional $1.1 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, including the provision of 18 new mobile artillery systems known as HIMARS, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The United States is pledging an additional $1.1 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, including the provision of 18 new mobile artillery systems known as HIMARS, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

"Today, the United States is announcing an additional $1.

1 billion package of weapons and equipment for Ukraine through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. This includes 18 new high mobility artillery rocket systems, also known as HIMARS, which Ukraine has used so effectively on the battlefield," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

The package will also include armored vehicles, radar and counter-drone systems, Jean-Pierre added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Mobile White House Vehicles United States Billion

Recent Stories

Rights Groups to File Complaint With UN Accusing O ..

Rights Groups to File Complaint With UN Accusing Ottawa of Anti-Black Hiring Pra ..

15 minutes ago
 Russian Finance Ministry Proposes 32% Tax on LNG E ..

Russian Finance Ministry Proposes 32% Tax on LNG Export Profits

17 minutes ago
 Sherwood Police, ATF Responding to Active Shooter ..

Sherwood Police, ATF Responding to Active Shooter Incident at Arkansas Hospital ..

17 minutes ago
 Farmers stage sit-in at Blue Area

Farmers stage sit-in at Blue Area

17 minutes ago
 Minister Sherry Rehman voices concern over audio-l ..

Minister Sherry Rehman voices concern over audio-leaks

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan,EU agree on multifaceted development coop ..

Pakistan,EU agree on multifaceted development cooperation

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.