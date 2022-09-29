UrduPoint.com

US Announces New $1.1Bln Ukraine Security Aid Package, Including 18 HIMARS Rocket Systems

Published September 29, 2022

US Announces New $1.1Bln Ukraine Security Aid Package, Including 18 HIMARS Rocket Systems

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) The United States is pledging an additional $1.1 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, including the provision of 18 new mobile artillery systems known as HIMARS, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

"Today, the United States is announcing an additional $1.1 billion package of weapons and equipment for Ukraine through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. This includes 18 new high mobility artillery rocket systems, also known as HIMARS, which Ukraine has used so effectively on the battlefield," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

The package also includes hundreds of armored and tactical vehicles, radar systems, counter-drone systems, surveillance and communications systems, the Pentagon said on Wednesday in a statement.

Additionally, the package includes explosive ordnance disposal equipment, body armor, and funding for training and sustainment efforts, the Pentagon said.

The US has now committed $16.9 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since January 2021 and approximately $19 billion since 2014, according to the Pentagon.

The US Congress is also set to pass legislation later this week providing roughly $12.4 billion in funding for Ukraine-related efforts, including security assistance and economic aid. The bill also includes authorization for $3.7 billion in equipment transfers to Ukraine from US stocks using Presidential Drawdown Authority.

