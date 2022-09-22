US Announces New $200Mln in Humanitarian Aid for Mexico, Central America - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) The United States has announced that it will provide $200 million in additional humanitarian assistance to Mexico and Central America, the US State Department said on Wednesday.

"The United States is providing nearly $200 million in additional humanitarian assistance through international organizations and NGO partners in Mexico and Central America, bringing our total humanitarian assistance for the region since FY 2018 to more than $594 million," the State Department said in a press release.

The assistance will support the humanitarian and protection needs of refugees, asylum seekers, internally displaced persons, stateless persons and vulnerable migrants in Mexico and Central America, the release said.

The funding will also continue the existing efforts to assist governments by "providing an array of support across the region," the release added.