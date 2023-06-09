US Announces New $2.1Bln Military Aid Package for Ukraine - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States is providing Ukraine a $2.1 billion military aid package featuring munitions for air defense systems and drones, the US Defense Department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) The United States is providing Ukraine a $2.1 billion military aid package featuring munitions for air defense systems and drones, the US Defense Department said on Friday.

"Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced a new security assistance package, underscoring the unwavering U.S. support for Ukraine. This package, which totals up to $2.

1 billion and includes critical air defense and ammunition capabilities, is being provided under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI)," the Pentagon said in a statement.

The package includes munitions for Patriot air defense systems, HAWK air defense systems and missiles, Puma drones and laser-guided rocket system munitions, the statement said.

The USAI authority procures the equipment from the defense industry or partners instead of drawing from Pentagon stocks, the statement added.