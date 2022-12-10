US Announces New $275Mln Military Aid Package for Ukraine - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The United States will provide another $275 million military aid package for Ukraine, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby announced on Friday.

"Today I'm proud to announce a new security package for Ukraine, valued at $275 million, will soon be on its way," Kirby said.

The $275 million authorization of Presidential Drawdown Assistance is the 27th such package since August 2021, the Pentagon said in a statement.

The package includes ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and 80,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition, the statement said.

The package also includes counter-drone equipment, counter air defense capabilities and approximately 150 generators, the statement added.

The United States has committed $20 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the start of the Biden administration and will continue to meet its evolving battlefield requirements, according to the statement.