US Announces New $400Mln Military Package for Ukraine - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) The Biden administration announced a new $400 million military package, which includes ammunition for HIMARS, Howitzers and Bradley fighting vehicles, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"Pursuant to a delegation of authority from President Biden, I am authorizing our 33rd drawdown of U.S.

arms and equipment for Ukraine since August 2021, valued at $400 million. This military assistance package includes more ammunition for U.S.-provided HIMARS and howitzers, which Ukraine is using so effectively to defend itself, as well as ammunition for Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, Armored Vehicle Launched Bridges, demolitions munitions and equipment, and other maintenance, training, and support," Blinken said in a statement.