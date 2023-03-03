UrduPoint.com

US Announces New $400Mln Military Package For Ukraine - Blinken

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2023 | 10:56 PM

US Announces New $400Mln Military Package for Ukraine - Blinken

The Biden administration announced a new $400 million military package, which includes ammunition for HIMARS, Howitzers and Bradley fighting vehicles, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) The Biden administration announced a new $400 million military package, which includes ammunition for HIMARS, Howitzers and Bradley fighting vehicles, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"Pursuant to a delegation of authority from President Biden, I am authorizing our 33rd drawdown of U.S.

arms and equipment for Ukraine since August 2021, valued at $400 million. This military assistance package includes more ammunition for U.S.-provided HIMARS and howitzers, which Ukraine is using so effectively to defend itself, as well as ammunition for Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, Armored Vehicle Launched Bridges, demolitions munitions and equipment, and other maintenance, training, and support," Blinken said in a statement.

Related Topics

Ukraine Vehicles Vehicle August From Million

Recent Stories

PML-N not escaping from polls: Ahsan Iqbal

PML-N not escaping from polls: Ahsan Iqbal

1 minute ago
 Italy, France Agree to Boost Space Cooperation - I ..

Italy, France Agree to Boost Space Cooperation - Industry Minister

17 seconds ago
 US Army Logistics Chief Says Potential War With Ch ..

US Army Logistics Chief Says Potential War With China Likely 'Precision Munition ..

13 minutes ago
 Imran's policies caused 'economic instability'

Imran's policies caused 'economic instability'

14 minutes ago
 Dubai Metro Music Festival returns to enchant city ..

Dubai Metro Music Festival returns to enchant city’s audiences with musical pe ..

26 minutes ago
 Police arrest 11 outlaws in Attock

Police arrest 11 outlaws in Attock

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.