US Announces New $400Mln Military Package For Ukraine - Blinken

Published March 04, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) The Biden administration announced a new $400 million military package, which includes Bradley fighting vehicles and ammunition for the US-supplied high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) and howitzers, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"Pursuant to a delegation of authority from President Biden, I am authorizing our 33rd drawdown of US arms and equipment for Ukraine since August 2021, valued at $400 million. This military assistance package includes more ammunition for US-provided HIMARS and howitzers, which Ukraine is using so effectively to defend itself, as well as ammunition for Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, Armored Vehicle Launched Bridges, demolitions munitions, and equipment, and other maintenance, training, and support," Blinken said in a statement.

More specifically, the United States will provide Ukraine with additional 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds, 25mm ammunition and testing and diagnostic equipment to support vehicle maintenance and repair, according to a press release published by the Defense Department.

With the new package, the United States has also moved to a new practice of not disclosing the amount of ammunition and other military aid supplied to Ukraine.

Since January 2022, the United States has supplied Ukraine with military equipment worth more than $50 billion, excluding other types of assistance for tens of billions of Dollars.

