US Announces New $775Mln Security Aid Package For Ukraine - Defense Official

Published August 19, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) The US government is announcing a new security aid package for Ukraine worth $775 million, a senior defense official said on Friday.

"This package that we will soon announce will be valued at up to $775 million," the official told a briefing.

On August 8, the US announced $1 billion in extra aid for Ukraine.

