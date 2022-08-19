US Announces New $775Mln Security Aid Package for Ukraine - Defense Official

The US government is announcing a new security aid package for Ukraine worth $775 million, a senior defense official said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) The US government is announcing a new security aid package for Ukraine worth $775 million, a senior defense official said on Friday.

"This package that we will soon announce will be valued at up to $775 million," the official told a briefing.

On August 8, the US announced $1 billion in extra aid for Ukraine.