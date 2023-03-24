UrduPoint.com

US Announces New Belarus-Related Sanctions On 9 Individuals, 3 Companies - Treasury

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2023 | 08:11 PM

US Announces New Belarus-Related Sanctions on 9 Individuals, 3 Companies - Treasury

The United States has imposed new sanctions on three Belarusian companies and nine individuals, including on the country's largest manufacturers - Belarusian Automobile Plant (BelAZ) and Minsk Automobile Plant (MAZ), the US Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) The United States has imposed new sanctions on three Belarusian companies and nine individuals, including on the country's largest manufacturers - Belarusian automobile Plant (BelAZ) and Minsk Automobile Plant (MAZ), the US Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Friday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating three entities and nine individuals, and identifying one presidential aircraft as blocked property," the release said.

