US Announces New China Sanctions For Illegal Fishing In Pacific - Treasury
Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2022 | 07:46 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The US Treasury unveiled new China-related sanctions on Friday for alleged involvement in illegal fishing in the Pacific Ocean.
The sanctions target two individuals, 10 entities, and 157 Chinese-flagged vessels linked to those entities.