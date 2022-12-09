UrduPoint.com

US Announces New China Sanctions For Illegal Fishing In Pacific - Treasury

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2022 | 07:46 PM

US Announces New China Sanctions for Illegal Fishing in Pacific - Treasury

The US Treasury unveiled new China-related sanctions on Friday for alleged involvement in illegal fishing in the Pacific Ocean.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The US Treasury unveiled new China-related sanctions on Friday for alleged involvement in illegal fishing in the Pacific Ocean.

The sanctions target two individuals, 10 entities, and 157 Chinese-flagged vessels linked to those entities.

Recent Stories

Cold weather expected in most upper parts of count ..

Cold weather expected in most upper parts of country; rain at few places

2 seconds ago
 Sanaullah asks Imran, Shahzad Akbar to apologise t ..

Sanaullah asks Imran, Shahzad Akbar to apologise to nation

4 seconds ago
 Psychiatric consultation services initiated for pr ..

Psychiatric consultation services initiated for prisoners

7 seconds ago
 With horrendous HRs record, India ride on Hindutva ..

With horrendous HRs record, India ride on Hindutva tide to stifle, persecute, de ..

12 seconds ago

NEPRA organizes webinar on Cybersecurity Roadmap � Practitioner's Approach

12 minutes ago
 The three summits reflects the keenness of the GCC ..

The three summits reflects the keenness of the GCC countries, Arab countries, an ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.