US Announces New Drawdown Package for Ukraine That Includes Cluster Bombs - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) The United States has unveiled a new military assistance for Ukraine that includes dual-purpose improved conventional munitions, also referred to as cluster bombs, the Department of Defense announced in a release on Friday.

"Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced additional security assistance to meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs," the release said. "This package will provide Ukraine with additional artillery systems and ammunition, including highly effective and reliable dual-purpose improved conventional munitions (DPICM), on which the administration conducted extensive consultations with Congress and our Allies and partners.

The new package consists of additional air defense munitions, armored vehicles, anti-armor weapons and other equipment, the release said.