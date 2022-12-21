US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions - Treasury Department

The US Treasury Department on Wednesday announced new sanctions on five Iranian nationals and one entity, including Iran's chief prosecutor and individuals linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The US Treasury Department on Wednesday announced new sanctions on five Iranian nationals and one entity, including Iran's chief prosecutor and individuals linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is targeting the Prosecutor General (Mohammad Montazeri) and key military and paramilitary officials in Iran, as well as a company manufacturing and providing Iran's Law Enforcement Forces with anti-riot equipment," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

The sanctions target Montazeri for overseeing the prosecution of protestors, as well as leaders of military and paramilitary organizations involved in crackdowns on demonstrations, the statement said.