US Announces New Russia-Related Sanctions on 18 Individuals, 14 Vessels - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The United States announced new Russia-related sanctions on multiple individuals, companies and vessels, the US Department of the Treasury said on Thursday.

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced that it has imposed sanctions on 18 individuals, nearly 100 companies and 14 vessels.