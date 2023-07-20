Open Menu

US Announces New Russia-Related Sanctions On 18 Individuals, 14 Vessels - Treasury

Faizan Hashmi Published July 20, 2023 | 07:39 PM

US Announces New Russia-Related Sanctions on 18 Individuals, 14 Vessels - Treasury

The United States announced new Russia-related sanctions on multiple individuals, companies and vessels, the US Department of the Treasury said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The United States announced new Russia-related sanctions on multiple individuals, companies and vessels, the US Department of the Treasury said on Thursday.

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced that it has imposed sanctions on 18 individuals, nearly 100 companies and 14 vessels.

Related Topics

United States

Recent Stories

In Spain's summer election, postal vote appeals an ..

In Spain's summer election, postal vote appeals and alarms

4 minutes ago
 STEDA decides to hire third party testing institut ..

STEDA decides to hire third party testing institute for Teachers' licencing test ..

4 minutes ago
 Khyber Police foils terrorist attack on Bara Tehsi ..

Khyber Police foils terrorist attack on Bara Tehsil Offices; 3 policemen martyre ..

4 minutes ago
 Providing patients with facilities at govt hospita ..

Providing patients with facilities at govt hospitals top priority: Punjab Careta ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakhtunkhwa Petroleum dealers warns to shut down p ..

Pakhtunkhwa Petroleum dealers warns to shut down petrol pumps on July 22

11 minutes ago
 Religious scholars commemorate Hazrat Umar's marty ..

Religious scholars commemorate Hazrat Umar's martyrdom day highlighting his achi ..

11 minutes ago
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) calls for pe ..

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) calls for peace, harmony during Muharram

11 minutes ago
 US Enlists Panama in Semiconductor Supply Chain Ex ..

US Enlists Panama in Semiconductor Supply Chain Expansion - State Dept.

7 minutes ago
 West Indies win toss, put India into bat in 2nd Te ..

West Indies win toss, put India into bat in 2nd Test

7 minutes ago
 Hamidia Foundation organizes ceremony to pay tribu ..

Hamidia Foundation organizes ceremony to pay tribute to martyrs

7 minutes ago
 Severe Weather Kills 6 People in Western Balkans - ..

Severe Weather Kills 6 People in Western Balkans - Emergency Services

7 minutes ago
 Senate body briefed on 55 recommendations for Fina ..

Senate body briefed on 55 recommendations for Financial Budget, 2023

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World