US Announces New Sanctions Targeting 8 Senior Iranian Commanders - Mnuchin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The United States has introduced sanctions on eight senior commanders of Iran 's Navy, Aerospace, and Ground Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters on Monday.

"Today, we are also announcing sanctions targeting those responsible for recent activities. I think, as you know, previously, we have sanctioned [Qassem] Soleimani for his behavior. Along with that, today, I am going to announce three of his other senior leaders: [Ali Reza] Tangsiri, who is responsible for the Iranian regime's threatening to close the Strait of Hormuz, [Amirali] Hajizadeh, who is a Commander of the Air Force and responsible for downing the US unmanned aircraft in international airspace, as well as [Mohammad] Pakpour, who is responsible for the IRGC's Ground Forces," Mnuchin said.

"These sanctions are all very important for recent activities," Mnuchin stressed.

Moreover, Mnuchin said that Washington is designating five naval districts' leaders, including Abbas Gholamshahi, Ramezan Zirahi, Yadollah Badin, Mansur Ravankar, and Ali Ozma'i.