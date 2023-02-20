UrduPoint.com

Us Announces New Security Package For Ukraine Amounting To $460Mln - Pentagon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) The US Department of Defense announced on Monday that the administration of US President Joe Biden is providing a new security package to Ukraine, amounting up to $460 million.

"This is the Biden Administration's thirty-second draw down of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021 and it is valued at up to $460 million," the statement said.

The assistance package will include more ammunition for US-made equipment already delivered to Ukraine, as well as new equipment units.

"This authorization includes more ammunition for U.S.-provided HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems) and Howitzers that Ukraine is using to defend their country as well as more Javelins, anti-armor systems, and air surveillance radars," the statement read.

Among other things, the US will deliver additional 155mm artillery rounds, 120mm mortar rounds, approximately 2,000 anti-armor rockets, as well as four Bradley Infantry Fire Support Team vehicles, spare parts and other field equipment, the Pentagon said.

