US Announces Over $380Mln in Additional Humanitarian Aid for Africa - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday announced an additional package of humanitarian assistance for Africa worth more than $380 million.

"The United States will provide an additional $380 million in humanitarian assistance for Africa. With this funding, the United States has provided more than $4 billion in humanitarian assistance this fiscal year to respond to the needs of refugees, internally displaced persons, and people affected by conflict and crisis on the African continent," Blinken said in a statement.

The assistance will provide urgent, life-saving support, including shelter, safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene, healthcare and mental health and psycho-social services, education, and protection for vulnerable individuals such as children, survivors of gender-based violence, and persons with disabilities, the statement said.

