US Announces Over $380Mln In Additional Humanitarian Aid For Africa - Blinken

Faizan Hashmi Published July 20, 2023 | 07:16 PM

US Announces Over $380Mln in Additional Humanitarian Aid for Africa - Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday announced an additional package of humanitarian assistance for Africa worth more than $380 million

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday announced an additional package of humanitarian assistance for Africa worth more than $380 million.

"The United States will provide an additional $380 million in humanitarian assistance for Africa. With this funding, the United States has provided more than $4 billion in humanitarian assistance this fiscal year to respond to the needs of refugees, internally displaced persons, and people affected by conflict and crisis on the African continent," Blinken said in a statement.

The assistance will provide urgent, life-saving support, including shelter, safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene, healthcare and mental health and psycho-social services, education, and protection for vulnerable individuals such as children, survivors of gender-based violence, and persons with disabilities, the statement said.

On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is in contact with partners from Africa on the issue of grain and fertilizer supply following the expiration of the Black Sea grain deal, and will continue the discussion during the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg later this month.

