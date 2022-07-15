UrduPoint.com

US Announces Over $592Mln In Humanitarian Assistance For Africa - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published July 15, 2022 | 08:22 PM

US Announces Over $592Mln in Humanitarian Assistance for Africa - White House

The United States has announced that it is providing more than $592 million in humanitarian assistance to countries in Africa, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) The United States has announced that it is providing more than $592 million in humanitarian assistance to countries in Africa, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"The United States... announced today in Kampala, Uganda, more than $592 million in humanitarian assistance for Africa through the Department of State and the US Agency for International Development (USAID)," Price said.

The spokesperson explained that the assistance will provide lifesaving support to refugees, asylum seekers, internally displaced persons, stateless persons, forcibly displaced and persecuted people across Africa, including those affected by crises in the Horn, the Sahel, and other emergency situations.

The aid will help the more than seven million refugees and asylum seekers currently across Africa as well the over 25 million internally displaced, Price said.

The United States is concerned by the diminished global attention to humanitarian crises in Africa, including in Uganda, where the growing number of new arrivals from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan exceeded 71,000 people since the start of the year, Price also said.

"We urge other donors to provide additional support to the growing humanitarian needs on the continent," Price added.

