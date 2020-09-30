The United States has moved to block the assets of Luis Alberto Rodriguez Lopez, the head of the Cuban military-owned conglomerate Grupo de Administracion Empresarial S.A. (GAESA), and prohibit US persons to deal with him, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The United States has moved to block the assets of Luis Alberto Rodriguez Lopez, the head of the Cuban military-owned conglomerate Grupo de Administracion Empresarial S.A. (GAESA), and prohibit US persons to deal with him, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Today, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) added Cuban national... Lopez-Callejas to OFAC's list of Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons," Pompeo said.

"All assets, property, and interests of property of Mr. Rodriguez Lopez-Calleja that are subject to US jurisdiction... continue to be blocked, and US persons are generally prohibited from dealing with him."

US media describe GAESA as a business empire in control of more than 50 enterprises in "virtually every profitable area of the Cuban economy."

Pompeo said the revenue generated from GAESA's economic activities is used to oppress the Cuban people and to fund Cuba's "parasitic, colonial domination of Venezuela."