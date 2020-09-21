The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, along with the country's Defense Industries Organization, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on Iran 's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, along with the country's Defense Industries Organization, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

"Today, I will take the first action under this new executive order by sanctioning the Iranian Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, and Iran's Defense Industries Organization and its director," Pompeo said.