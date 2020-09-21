UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Announces Sanctions On Iran's Ministry Of Defense - Pompeo

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 10:22 PM

US Announces Sanctions on Iran's Ministry of Defense - Pompeo

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, along with the country's Defense Industries Organization, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, along with the country's Defense Industries Organization, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

"Today, I will take the first action under this new executive order by sanctioning the Iranian Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, and Iran's Defense Industries Organization and its director," Pompeo said.

Related Topics

Iran United States Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

9 minutes ago

External construction for Austria Pavilion at Expo ..

39 minutes ago

India&#039;s &#039;Think West&#039; policy focuses ..

1 hour ago

National Ambulance partners with HCT to train, rec ..

2 hours ago

Latifa bint Mohammed visits &#039;Photographs in D ..

2 hours ago

EU Ambassadors Attend Court Hearing of Belarusian ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.