US Announces Sweeping Cuts To Power Sector Carbon Emissions
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2024 | 02:30 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) President Joe Biden's government on Thursday finalized sweeping plans to curb planet-warming emissions from the nation's fossil fuel plants as part of the United States' efforts to confront the climate crisis.
Hailed as among the most significant tools ever developed for reducing greenhouse gases from the power sector, the rules will require existing coal-fired plants and new high capacity gas-fired plants to reduce their carbon dioxide output by 90 percent, once they take effect.
It comes as Democratic incumbent Biden faces a tough election rematch against Republican Donald Trump, with climate action seen as key to galvanizing youth and progressive voters.
US power plant emissions have been declining, thanks to a drop in the cost of renewables. But they are still responsible for a quarter of greenhouse gasses produced by the world's largest economy.
"We are committed to the integrated priorities of ensuring US energy security, protecting people from pollution and fighting the climate crisis," Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) chief Michael Regan told reporters ahead of the announcement.
The agency's analysis estimates the rules will prevent 1.4 billion metric tons of carbon entering the atmosphere through the year 2047, equivalent to nearly one year of total greenhouse gas emissions from the power sector in 2022.
