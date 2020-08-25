UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Announces Third Astronaut For 6-Month Starliner Mission To Space Station In 2021 - NASA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 11:50 PM

US Announces Third Astronaut for 6-Month Starliner Mission to Space Station in 2021 - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) African-American astronaut Jeanette Epps will be the third member of the first Boeing Starliner manned mission to the International Space Station (ISS) next year, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Epps will join NASA astronauts Sunita Willaims and Josh Cassada for a six-month expedition planned for a launch in 2021 to the orbiting space laboratory," the release said. "The flight will follow NASA certification after a successful uncrewed Orbital Flight Test-2 and Crew Flight Test with astronauts."

The three US astronauts will fly on the first operational crewed flight of Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft on a mission to the ISS, Boeing said in a separate release.

Boeing and NASA have implemented more than 80 changes to the new manned-flight Starliner spacecraft after an unmanned test in December of 2019 failed to meet its intended goals and are looking to test launch it later this year.

In its December test flight, the Boeing Starliner did not orbit at its planned altitude above the earth and proved unable to successfully dock with the ISS because of a software problem.

The Boeing Starliner is a $4.2 billion next-generation crew capsule with a capacity of up to 7 astronauts, a free-flight operating capability of up to 60 hours, and the ability to remain docked in orbit for up to 210 days.

Related Topics

December 2019 Billion

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from US Secr ..

1 hour ago

Sweden uncovers 3,700 false positives from COVID-1 ..

1 minute ago

Norway court jails four over compressed air rectum ..

1 minute ago

Russia, Turkey, Iran Condemn Syria Sanctions Amid ..

1 minute ago

France Urges Russia to Probe Alleged Poisoning of ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister's resolve to control Hepatitis comm ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.