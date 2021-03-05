UrduPoint.com
US Announces Up To $5Mln Funding To Search For Mass Graves In Libya - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 09:01 PM

The US government is offering contracts worth up to $5 million for companies to search for mass graves in Libya in a two-to-five year project, the Department of State announced in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The US government is offering contracts worth up to $5 million for companies to search for mass graves in Libya in a two-to-five year project, the Department of State announced in a statement on Friday.

"The US Department of State, Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor (DRL) announces an open competition for organizations interested in submitting applications for projects that improve accountability, justice and the rule of law in Libya," the statement said.

The State Department explained the DRL bureau's goal in the project is to promote justice and accountability for gross human rights violations in Libya.

"DRL's objectives are to advocate for the rights of missing and disappeared persons .

.. in efforts to promote truth, justice and accountability for missing persons; and to strengthen the ability of Libyan authorities to address the mass graves issue in close coordination with civil society, family associations, and in accordance with international standards," the statement said.

Groups seeking the funding will need to display their capability to support collaborative efforts between Libyan authorities and civil society groups that strengthen the legal and institutional framework to account for missing persons in a sustainable and effective manner, the State Department explained.

