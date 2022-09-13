UrduPoint.com

US Annual Inflation Eased In August - But Likely Not Enough

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2022 | 06:57 PM

US annual inflation eased in August - but likely not enough

US annual inflation slowed in slightly in August, largely thanks to falling gasoline prices -- but likely not enough to satisfy the Federal Reserve and President Joe Biden, as high prices continue inflicting pain on Americans

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :US annual inflation slowed in slightly in August, largely thanks to falling gasoline prices -- but likely not enough to satisfy the Federal Reserve and President Joe Biden, as high prices continue inflicting pain on Americans.

The consumer price index (CPI), a key measure of inflation, actually rose 0.

1 percent in August compared to July, when prices were flat, the Labor Department said Tuesday, a disappointing result amid widespread expectations that inflation would fall in the month.

The annual inflation pace improved to 8.3 percent, higher than expected but slightly below the prior months and confirming a slowdown from the blistering 9.1 percent rate in June -- the highest in 40 years.

