UrduPoint.com

US Anti-Drone Plan Urges Legislative Action, Global Cooperation - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2022 | 10:21 PM

US Anti-Drone Plan Urges Legislative Action, Global Cooperation - White House

The Biden administration's new anti-drone action plan calls for congressional action and enhanced global cooperation among other initiatives to address threats posed by unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), the White House said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) The Biden administration's new anti-drone action plan calls for congressional action and enhanced global cooperation among other initiatives to address threats posed by unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), the White House said on Monday

"Today, the Biden administration is releasing the first whole-of-government plan to address UAS threats in the Homeland. Through the Domestic Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems National Action Plan, the administration is working to expand where we can protect against nefarious UAS activity, who is authorized to take action, and how it can be accomplished lawfully," the White House said in a fact sheet.

The plan provides eight recommendations, including working with Congress to expand existing counter-UAS authorities for the Defense, Justice, State and Homeland Security Departments, as well as the CIA and NASA in limited situations, the fact sheet said.

The plan also recommends enhancing cooperation with the international community on counter-UAS technologies and the systems designed to overcome them, the fact sheet added.

Moreover, the plan recommends establishing a National Counter-UAS Training Center to promote interagency cross-training and collaboration, creating a Federal database to track UAS incidents, and working with Congress to close loopholes in existing federal UAS laws and develop adequate penalties to deter UAS-related crimes, according to the fact sheet.

Related Topics

White House CIA Congress

Recent Stories

Lavrov to Inform UN Chief of Progress in Russian O ..

Lavrov to Inform UN Chief of Progress in Russian Operation in Ukraine - Foreign ..

26 seconds ago
 North Korea Holds Military Parade to Mark 90th Ann ..

North Korea Holds Military Parade to Mark 90th Anniversary of National Army - Re ..

27 seconds ago
 What we know about mystery hepatitis strain in chi ..

What we know about mystery hepatitis strain in children

29 seconds ago
 Russia claims it prevented 'murder' of pro-Kremlin ..

Russia claims it prevented 'murder' of pro-Kremlin journalist

30 seconds ago
 Polio drive in Sindh being carried out in good man ..

Polio drive in Sindh being carried out in good manner: Minister

4 minutes ago
 Supreme Court summons DIG Investigation Mardan ove ..

Supreme Court summons DIG Investigation Mardan over poor investigation in murder ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.