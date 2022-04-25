US Anti-Drone Plan Urges Legislative Action, Global Cooperation - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) The Biden administration's new anti-drone action plan calls for congressional action and enhanced global cooperation among other initiatives to address threats posed by unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), the White House said on Monday

"Today, the Biden administration is releasing the first whole-of-government plan to address UAS threats in the Homeland. Through the Domestic Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems National Action Plan, the administration is working to expand where we can protect against nefarious UAS activity, who is authorized to take action, and how it can be accomplished lawfully," the White House said in a fact sheet.

The plan provides eight recommendations, including working with Congress to expand existing counter-UAS authorities for the Defense, Justice, State and Homeland Security Departments, as well as the CIA and NASA in limited situations, the fact sheet said.

The plan also recommends enhancing cooperation with the international community on counter-UAS technologies and the systems designed to overcome them, the fact sheet added.

Moreover, the plan recommends establishing a National Counter-UAS Training Center to promote interagency cross-training and collaboration, creating a Federal database to track UAS incidents, and working with Congress to close loopholes in existing federal UAS laws and develop adequate penalties to deter UAS-related crimes, according to the fact sheet.