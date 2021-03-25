UrduPoint.com
US Anti-Gun Groups Demand Biden Produce Plan To Reduce Gun Violence - Letter

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 08:27 PM

A group of more than 30 gun violence prevention organizations on Thursday sent a letter to President Joe Biden requesting that he and his administration produce an effective "critical reforms" plan to reduce gun violence in the United States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) A group of more than 30 gun violence prevention organizations on Thursday sent a letter to President Joe Biden requesting that he and his administration produce an effective "critical reforms" plan to reduce gun violence in the United States.

"President Biden must personally meet with organizations and voices advocating for gun reform, articulate a comprehensive plan and vision for enacting critical reforms and making essential community investments that have been shown to reduce gun violence," the letter said. "We call on President Biden to unveil this proposal during his joint address to Congress."

The organizations said the plan should contain a list of executive actions, a budgetary commitment to invest in the most impacted communities, the appointment of a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (BATF) director who will hold the gun industry to account and more aggressive strategy to engage Congress on the issue.

The letter pointed out that more than 9,600 people have lost their lives to gun violence in the first months of 2021, with communities of color being impacted the most.

Among the organizations who co-signed the letter are Survivors Empowered, Live Free California, Community Justice Action Fund and others.

The Second Amendment to the US Constitution guarantees the right of Americans to keep and bear arms.

