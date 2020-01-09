UrduPoint.com
US Anti-War Activists To Protest Against Military Actions In Iran

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 12:20 AM

US Anti-War Activists to Protest Against Military Actions in Iran

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) US anti-war activists plan to conduct protests across the country on January 9 against military actions in Iran, organizers from Win Without War, MoveOn and other groups said in a statement on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, Iran launched a missile attack in Iraq to avenge the United States' extrajudicial killing of Iranian top general Qasem Soleimani. However, no Americans or Iraqis were killed.

"On Thursday, January 9... the anti-war majority in this country will get visible to oppose Trump's war and say #NoWarWithIran," activists said.

One rally will take place near US Congress on Capitol Hill while some two hundred will be joining protests at US Senate Democrats leader Chuck Schumer's local office and Time Warner Center. In New York City, more than 500 people plan to attend the rally at Foley Square.

Activists said US President Donald Trump's assassination of Soleimani was a "reckless action" that endangered US troops deployed in the middle East, and civilians in Iraq, Iran and other countries.

"The devastation that a war with Iran could bring upon the earth and humanity cannot be overstated - millions of lives hang in the balance," they said. "None of us will win, except politicians and corporations."

Organizers urged protesters to be nonviolent and peaceful.

"We expect all participants to act lawfully at all times and to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values," they said.

According to the Iraqi military, 17 missiles struck the Ain Al Asad airbase and five missiles fell near the international coalition headquarters in the city of Erbil. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted earlier on Wednesday that the Islamic Republic does not seek escalation or war, but will defend itself against any aggression.

Trump said in an address on Wednesday said that Washington will impose additional sanctions against Tehran. However, he made no mention of an imminent military response to Iran's missile strikes.

