US Anticipates Cyber Operations From China Amid Taiwan Tensions - DHS Intelligence Chief

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2022 | 10:01 PM

The United States anticipates malicious cyber operations by China amid tensions over Taiwan and increasing competition between Washington and Beijing, Homeland Security Under Secretary at the Office of Intelligence and Analysis Ken Wainstein said in a congressional testimony on Tuesday

"In terms of nation-state actors, we can expect Russia to continue its targeting of the Homeland with malicious cyber operations to collect intelligence, enable influence operations and improve its ability to disrupt critical infrastructure in a crisis. We anticipate similar efforts from Beijing with the sharpening competition between the United States and China and the potential threat of a crisis over Taiwan," Wainstein told the US House Homeland Security Committee.

The Biden administration's new National Defense Strategy characterizes China as a long-term challenge to the United States and Russia as a more acute threat, he said.

Wainstein also said Iran's growing expertise and willingness to conduct aggressive and opportunistic cyber operations make it a major threat as well.

Ransomware has also become a serious threat in recent years, targeting both US government and critical infrastructure, Wainstein said. Digital cryptocurrencies are increasingly used to facilitate such crimes, he added.

