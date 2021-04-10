UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Anticipates Resumption Of Group Consultations On JCPOA Next Week - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 12:00 AM

US Anticipates Resumption of Group Consultations on JCPOA Next Week - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2021) The United States is anticipating the working group consultations on the Iran nuclear agreement to resume next week, the US State Department spokesperson Jalina Porter said during a briefing on Friday.

"At the time the delegations are actually returning to their respective capitals for consultations but we do anticipate the resumption of working groups will happen next week," Porter said.

Related Topics

Iran Nuclear United States Agreement

Recent Stories

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah condoles with Queen Elizab ..

9 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempts o ..

23 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler opens Khor Kalba Fort, reviews desig ..

24 minutes ago

12th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champi ..

39 minutes ago

Ruler of Sharjah opens Sharjah Heritage Days in Ka ..

1 hour ago

Ruler of Sharjah inaugurates breakwater project in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.