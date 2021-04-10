US Anticipates Resumption of Group Consultations on JCPOA Next Week - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2021) The United States is anticipating the working group consultations on the Iran nuclear agreement to resume next week, the US State Department spokesperson Jalina Porter said during a briefing on Friday.

"At the time the delegations are actually returning to their respective capitals for consultations but we do anticipate the resumption of working groups will happen next week," Porter said.