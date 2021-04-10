US Anticipates Resumption of Group Consultations on JCPOA Next Week - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2021) The United States is anticipating the working group consultations on the Iran nuclear agreement to resume next week, US State Department spokesperson Jalina Porter said during a briefing on Friday.

"At the time the delegations are actually returning to their respective capitals for consultations but we do anticipate the resumption of working groups will happen next week," Porter said.

The United States is prepared to comply with the Iranian nuclear agreement including lifting sanctions which are inconsistent with it, Porter added.

Porter has also confirmed that the Special Envoy Robert Malley is returning back to Washington today.

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with the P5+1 group of countries. The agreement required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief. In 2018, the US withdrew from the JCPOA and began imposing sanctions on Iran in violation of the nuclear agreement.