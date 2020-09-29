US Anticipates Rise in Novel Coronavirus Cases Soon Amid Increased Testing - Pence

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Americans should expect an increase in the number of novel coronavirus cases in the near future, Vice President Mike Pence said at a white House event n Monday.

"With cases in positivity rising in ten states in the Midwest and the near west and with this historic advance in testing that's being distributed 150 [million] strong around the country, Mr.

President, the American people should anticipate that cases will rise in the days ahead," Pence said.

The United State has reached "a steady progress" in achieving a safe and effective vaccine, Pence also said, adding the great cooperation between public and private sectors.

As of Monday afternoon, the US authorities have reported more than 7 million of cases and more almost 205,000 virus-related deaths, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.