US Anticipates to Resume Migrant Asylum Hearings on July 20 - Homeland Security Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The US government anticipates to resume migrant asylum hearings on July 20 if public health conditions are safe enough despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Department of Homeland Security said in a press release on Tuesday.

"We anticipate the resumption of hearings on July 20, 2020, so long as public health and safety indicators support hearing reinstatement at that time," the release said.

US immigration court hearings for asylum-seeking migrants have been delayed since March 18.

The release said the conditions in Mexico with respect to the novel coronavirus remain severe.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the United States has more than 2.1 million reported novel coronavirus cases and more than 116,500 individuals have died from the disease, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.