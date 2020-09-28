US Appealing WTO Ruling on Canadian Lumber Imports - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) The United States is appealing a World Trade Organization (WTO) ruling that sided with Canada in a dispute over the two nations' lumber trade, the WTO said in a statement on Monday.

Last month, the WTO ruled that US duties imposed on Canadian lumber products were unreasonable after Washington failed to prove that the price of exported lumber was artificially low due to the provincial government subsidies.

"The United States notified the Dispute Settlement Body on 28 September 2020 of its decision to appeal the panel report in the case brought by Canada in "United States - Countervailing Measures on Softwood Lumber from Canada," the statement said.

The two neighbors have disagreed in the WTO for decades over tariffs imposed on lumber. In 2006, the two countries reached a settlement under which the United States agreed to suspend its tariffs on Canadian lumber. The deal expired in 2015 and the administration of US President Donald Trump, who took power two years later, subsequently re-imposed the tariffs, prompting a new dispute.