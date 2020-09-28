UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Appealing WTO Ruling On Canadian Lumber Imports - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 10:24 PM

US Appealing WTO Ruling on Canadian Lumber Imports - Statement

The United States is appealing a World Trade Organization (WTO) ruling that sided with Canada in a dispute over the two nations' lumber trade, the WTO said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) The United States is appealing a World Trade Organization (WTO) ruling that sided with Canada in a dispute over the two nations' lumber trade, the WTO said in a statement on Monday.

Last month, the WTO ruled that US duties imposed on Canadian lumber products were unreasonable after Washington failed to prove that the price of exported lumber was artificially low due to the provincial government subsidies.

"The United States notified the Dispute Settlement Body on 28 September 2020 of its decision to appeal the panel report in the case brought by Canada in "United States - Countervailing Measures on Softwood Lumber from Canada," the statement said.

The two neighbors have disagreed in the WTO for decades over tariffs imposed on lumber. In 2006, the two countries reached a settlement under which the United States agreed to suspend its tariffs on Canadian lumber. The deal expired in 2015 and the administration of US President Donald Trump, who took power two years later, subsequently re-imposed the tariffs, prompting a new dispute.

Related Topics

World Washington Canada Trump Price United States September 2015 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

UrduPoint Cooking پکوان Rebranding As UrduPoi ..

22 minutes ago

Russia's Su-27 Escorted US, German Aircraft Over B ..

2 minutes ago

Anti encroachment drive conducted in Sabzi Mandi; ..

2 minutes ago

Elderly person killed in accident on motorway

2 minutes ago

Transport Authority impounds public transport vehi ..

2 minutes ago

Tax bombshell throws Trump on defensive ahead of d ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.