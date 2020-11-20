UrduPoint.com
US Appeals Board Upholds Deportation Of 94-Year-Old Nazi Death Camp Guard - Justice Dept.

Fri 20th November 2020 | 05:00 AM

US Appeals Board Upholds Deportation of 94-Year-Old Nazi Death Camp Guard - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The US board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) has upheld the deportation of a 94-year-old German citizen living in Tennessee for serving as a concentration camp guard as a teenager in World War II, the Department of Justice announced in a press release.

"The BIA has dismissed the appeal of Tennessee resident Friedrich Karl Berger, a German citizen who was ordered removed from the United States earlier this year on the basis of his service in Nazi Germany in 1945 as an armed guard of concentration camp prisoners in the Neuengamme Concentration Camp," the release said on Thursday.

The court found Berger served at a Neuengamme sub-camp near Meppen, Germany, and that the prisoners there included Jews, Poles, Russians, Danes, Dutch, Latvians, French, Italians, and political opponents of the Nazis.

The largest groups of prisoners were Russian, Dutch and Polish civilians, the release said.

"Berger's willing service as an armed guard at a Nazi concentration camp cannot be erased and will not be ignored, this case shows that the passage of time will not deter the department from fulfilling the moral imperative of seeking justice for the victims of their heinous crimes," Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian Rabbitt said in the release.

The decision was announced on the eve of Friday's 75th anniversary of the commencement of the Nuremberg trials of the surviving leaders of Nazi Germany, Rabbitt added.

