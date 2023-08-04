WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) A US appeals court ruling will allow the Biden administration's asylum restrictions at the border to remain in place for now, court documents revealed.

The decision, made on Thursday by the San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals, reverses a July 25 district court ruling that found the regulation in violation of the law by refusing asylum for migrants caught crossing the border illegally.

Although President Joe Biden reversed many Trump-era restrictions, a rule that went into effect as Title-42 expired in mid-May, has enraged rights groups.

Biden's "Circumvention of Lawful Pathways" rule effectively refuses asylum to migrants who travel through a third country on their way to the US-Mexico border.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and other civil rights groups have tried to legally challenge the Lawful Pathways rule by reviving a similar case brought against the Trump administration.

In the July 25 district court ruling, Obama administration appointee, Judge Jon Tigar, argued that US law explicitly states that illegally crossing the border should not disqualify migrants from applying for asylum.