Open Menu

US Appeals Court Allows Biden's Border Asylum Restrictions To Remain In Place - Filing

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2023 | 05:50 AM

US Appeals Court Allows Biden's Border Asylum Restrictions to Remain in Place - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) A US appeals court ruling will allow the Biden administration's asylum restrictions at the border to remain in place for now, court documents revealed.

The decision, made on Thursday by the San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals, reverses a July 25 district court ruling that found the regulation in violation of the law by refusing asylum for migrants caught crossing the border illegally.

Although President Joe Biden reversed many Trump-era restrictions, a rule that went into effect as Title-42 expired in mid-May, has enraged rights groups.

Biden's "Circumvention of Lawful Pathways" rule effectively refuses asylum to migrants who travel through a third country on their way to the US-Mexico border.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and other civil rights groups have tried to legally challenge the Lawful Pathways rule by reviving a similar case brought against the Trump administration.

In the July 25 district court ruling, Obama administration appointee, Judge Jon Tigar, argued that US law explicitly states that illegally crossing the border should not disqualify migrants from applying for asylum.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Trump San July Border From Court

Recent Stories

Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5 ..

Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5Bln Crypto Scheme - Justice De ..

6 hours ago
 US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Pa ..

US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Passing Through Strait of Hormuz ..

6 hours ago
 Senegal Planning to Partake in Possible Military O ..

Senegal Planning to Partake in Possible Military Operation of ECOWAS in Niger - ..

6 hours ago
 Senate body unanimously passes Ruet-e-Hilal, Hajj ..

Senate body unanimously passes Ruet-e-Hilal, Hajj & Umrah Regulation Bills, 2023 ..

6 hours ago
 Climate change, population growth, urbanization, p ..

Climate change, population growth, urbanization, placing strains on freshwater s ..

6 hours ago
 Govt's responsibility to make environment inclusiv ..

Govt's responsibility to make environment inclusive for differently-abled people ..

6 hours ago
Public welfare projects mainstay of my 15-month go ..

Public welfare projects mainstay of my 15-month govt: PM

6 hours ago
 Oil Rally Likely to Run Into 6th Week as Saudis Ag ..

Oil Rally Likely to Run Into 6th Week as Saudis Again Add to Production Cuts

6 hours ago
 All parties expected to play role in strengthening ..

All parties expected to play role in strengthening LG system: Minister for Law a ..

6 hours ago
 Building high-quality infrastructure, enhancing re ..

Building high-quality infrastructure, enhancing regional integration priorities ..

6 hours ago
 Tunisian Border Guards Suppress Rebellion by Over ..

Tunisian Border Guards Suppress Rebellion by Over 150 Rescued Migrants - Nationa ..

6 hours ago
 UN raises alarm on escalating food crisis in strif ..

UN raises alarm on escalating food crisis in strife-torn Sudan

6 hours ago

More Stories From World