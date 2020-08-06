UrduPoint.com
US Appeals Court Blocks Court Ruling That Halted Dakota Access Pipeline Operations- Filing

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 03:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) A US Federal Court of Appeals has blocked an earlier court ruling that would to shut down the Dakota Access pipeline on Wednesday, a court filing revealed.

"It is further ordered that, to the extent the district court issued an injunction by ordering Dakota Access LLC to shut down the Dakota Access Pipeline and empty it of oil by August 5, 2020, the injunction be stayed," the filing said on Wednesday.

On July 6, the US District Court for the District of Columbia ruled that the Dakota Access Pipeline must shut down by August 5 pending additional environmental review.

The Standing Rock Sioux and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes have been in a three-year legal battle with the US administration and the pipeline's parent company, Energy Transfer Partners, to prevent the Dakota Access Pipeline from passing through their sacred land, which also threatens vital water resources.

The Dakota Access Pipeline is designed to move some 570,000 barrels of oil per day from the US state of North Dakota through the states of South Dakota, Iowa and Illinois.

