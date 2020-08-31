A US federal appeals court on Monday denied former White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's effort to force a judge to immediately dismiss his criminal charges, a court filing revealed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) A US Federal appeals court on Monday denied former White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's effort to force a judge to immediately dismiss his criminal charges, a court filing revealed on Monday.

The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit denied Flynn's request to force the judge overseeing his case to grant the Department of Justice's motion to dismiss his case, according to the court document.