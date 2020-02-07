US Appeals Court Drops Lawsuit Against Trump Over Business Interests - Ruling

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit has decided to drop a lawsuit against President Donald Trump alleging unconstitutional conduct in the running of his businesses while in office, court documents revealed on Friday.

"In this case, 215 Members of the Congress sued President Donald J. Trump based on allegations that he has repeatedly violated the United States Constitution's Foreign Emoluments Clause... Because we conclude that the Members lack standing, we reverse the district court and remand with instructions to dismiss their complaint," the court documents said.

The foreign emolument clause is an anti-bribery rule prohibiting elected US officials from receiving payments from foreign government officials through their businesses.

The lawsuit argued that Trump failed to seek and obtain votes from Congress to approve or disapprove his acceptance of foreign emoluments.

The 29 Senators and 186 Congressman who filed the lawsuit do not make up a majority of either chamber of Congress so they are powerless to approve or deny Trump's acceptance of foreign emoluments, the court documents said.

Moreover, Trump is excluded from congressional reach because he is "violating the clause through his private businesses, without the need for government funds or personnel," the court documents also said.

As a result, Congress has no legislative remedy to address Trump's actions, the court documents added.