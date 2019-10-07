US Appeals Court Grants Trump Temporary Stay on Tax Returns Subpoena Enforcement - Filing

The US Court of Appeal for the Second Circuit has granted President Donald Trump a temporary stay of enforcement for the release of eight years of his tax returns, a court filing revealed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) The US Court of Appeal for the Second Circuit has granted President Donald Trump a temporary stay of enforcement for the release of eight years of his tax returns, a court filing revealed on Monday.

Earlier in the day, a US District Judge for the Southern District of New York dismissed Trump's bid to block a subpoena requesting the release of eight years of his tax returns.

"Appellant has filed a motion seeking an order temporarily staying enforcement of a subpoena to his accountant," the court document said. "Because of the unique issues raised by this appeal, it is hereby ordered that a temporary administrative stay is granted pending expedited review by a panel of the Court."