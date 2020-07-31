UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Appeals Court In Washington, DC Agrees To Rehear Flynn Case - Filing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 01:50 AM

US Appeals Court in Washington, DC Agrees to Rehear Flynn Case - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia vacated it earlier ruling from last month and agreed to rehear the case in which the court's three-judge panel ordered a lower court to dismiss the criminal case against former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, according to a filing on Thursday.

"Upon consideration of the petition for rehearing en blanc ... it is ordered that the case be reheard by the court sitting en blanc. It is further ordered that the court's order filed June 24, 2020, to be vacated," the Appellate Court said.

The Appellate Court scheduled oral arguments on the case August 12.

The decision came in response to lower court Judge Emmet Sullivan's rejection of the earlier order to dismiss the case and Sullivan's request for a new hearing by the all Appellate Court's eleven judges.

Flynn pleaded guilty two years ago to making false statements during an interview with the FBI over contacts between Russian officials and the 2016 Trump presidential campaign and subsequent transition.

Flynn's lawyers claim that the former Army general was unfairly targeted by the FBI and special counsel Robert Mueller's probe of an alleged conspiracy between Russia and the Trump campaign - allegations that Muller's investigation failed to confirm.

The Flynn defense team said evidence showed the FBI made up a case to prosecute Flynn upon which the Justice Department dropped all charges in the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Army Russia Lawyers Trump Oral Columbia June August Criminals FBI 2016 2020 All From Court

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates King of Morocco on ..

56 minutes ago

WHO Director-General hails Saudi precautionary mea ..

1 hour ago

Ruler of Fujairah congratulates King of Morocco on ..

2 hours ago

Mounting virus woes and historic US data shock hit ..

51 minutes ago

Murad hails legislation in national interest, term ..

51 minutes ago

UAE tops world countries in detecting Covid-19 wit ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.